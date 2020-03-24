Cabell Midland's J.J. Roberts working on his game for college

J.J. Roberts isn't the kind of person who just wants to sit around the house and lament the fact school is out and there's no where to work out.

The West Virginia Gatorade player of the year has turned his house into his own personal workout facility. He trains under former Marshall receiver Tavaris Thompson.

"Just because we're off doesn't mean we're really off," Roberts said. "We still have to go and do our thing and work like every day. We're not going to take a break and not work out.

Roberts is expected to play defensive back at Wake Forest..