Mike Carey Wins #400 At WVU

WVU women's basketball coach Mike Carey hit a milestone Sunday in Charleston as he won this 400th career game for the school as they beat Norfolk State 72-55. The 22nd ranked Mountaineers are now 7-1 on the year and it's their second consecutive win over a top 25 team.

Tynice Martin scored 22 for WVU

For his career, Carey has 688 wins with the first 288 coming as the head coach at Salem University.

The Mountaineers are heading south this weekend for the Florida Sunshine Classic. On Saturday, they play #19 Michigan State and then take on former Big East rival Syracuse Sunday. Both games start at 1:30 pm.

