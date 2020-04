Spring Valley star lineman Wyatt Milum, the #1 ranked recruit in West Virginia in the class of 2021, has committed to play in next year's All American Bowl.

Milum is a 6-7, 270 pound lineman who's already committed to play at West Virginia University.

He joins Ironton star and Ohio State commit Reid Carrico in committing to the game in San Antonio.

It's scheduled to be played January 9th, 2021 on NBC.