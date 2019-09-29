Mix Up In AP Top 5

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
RecordPtsPrv
1. Alabama (29) 5-0 1478 2
2. Clemson (18) 5-0 1426 1
3. Georgia (4) 4-0 1375 3
4. Ohio St. (7) 5-0 1324 5
5. LSU 4-0 1322 4
6. Oklahoma 4-0 1264 6
7. Auburn (3) 5-0 1186 7
8. Wisconsin 4-0 1046 8
9. Notre Dame 3-1 996 10
10. Florida 5-0 986 9
11. Texas 3-1 919 11
12. Penn St. 4-0 878 12
13. Oregon 3-1 817 13
14. Iowa 4-0 731 14
15. Washington 4-1 603 17
16. Boise St. 4-0 559 16
17. Utah 4-1 534 19
18. UCF 4-1 352 22
19. Michigan 3-1 350 20
20. Arizona St. 4-1 249 -
21. Oklahoma St. 4-1 215 -
22. Wake Forest 5-0 190 -
23. Virginia 4-1 186 18
24. SMU 5-0 151 -
25. Texas A&M 3-2 147 23
25. Michigan St. 4-1 147 25
Others receiving votes: California 141, Memphis 71, Appalachian St. 50, Army 44, Missouri 26, Baylor 19, Colorado 19, Minnesota 15, Southern Cal 7, Tulane 1, Kansas St. 1.