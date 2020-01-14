Monday night HS Hoops

Tue 12:35 AM, Jan 14, 2020

HUNTINGTON, WV The Capital Cougars get a big win over rival South Charleston at the SC Community Center 54-45.

Huntington St. Joseph's girls team is ranked #1 in Class A and proved to be tough to beat at home. The Irish beat North Allegheny 65-59.

Boyd County's girls beat rival Ashland 58-52.

 