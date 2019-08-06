Montana Fouts Could Be An Olympian

Former East Carter star Montana Fouts has the chance to be an Olympian. The soon-to-be sophomore at the University of Alabama is one of 30 softball players who got invites to the USA Olympic Softball team. The tryouts will be in the near future because the team will be officially announced on October 8th.

Her stats as a freshman at the University of Alabama were very impressive. She led the team in ERA at 1.39, had a record of 21-6, registered 193 strikeouts and hitters had a batting average against her of .175.

Here's a story we did on Montana as her senior season at East Carter was coming to a close.