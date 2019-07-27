More Hurricane Reaction To State Win

There's no doubt the 10-12 year old All-Stars from Hurricane are still on cloud 9 after winning the WV state title Friday. They used back to back come from behind wins over Man to secure a spot to the Little League Regionals in Warner Robins, Georgia. It's the first time the community has won a state little league title since winning back to back championships in 2008 and 2009.

In the first state title game where a Man win would clinch it for them, Hurricane came back from a 6-1 deficit to win. Then on Friday, Man lead 3-0 before a 5 run 4th inning was the difference. Wesley Sutton pitched all 6 innings to help Hurricane get the win.

They are currently practicing over the next couple of days at fields across the area before heading to Georgia on Tuesday. Click on the link to hear more post-game reaction from the team.