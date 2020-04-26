More Local College Stars Sign With NFL

Just because a football players name isn't called in the NFL Draft, it doesn't mean their career is over. As soon as the three day event ended, those not picked start signing with teams as an undrafted free agent. 4 West Virginia Mountaineers did that over the weekend as wide receiver George Campbell signed with the Jets. Three defensive backs also are going to camp. They are Hakeem Bailey to Kansas City, Keith Washington to New Orleans and Josh Norwood is going to Seattle.

Marshall's Omari Cobb is getting a tryout with the Chiefs as well. Herd head coach Doc Holliday said on Twitter that Kansas City "made a smart pick up." A duo from the Ohio Bobcats also signed with one of them from our area. Former Coal Grove star Austen Pleasants is heading to Jacksonville with Javon Hagan to Tampa Bay.

For Ohio State, Davon Hamilton is going to Jacksonville, Liam McCullough signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, Binjimen Victor and Austin Mack are going to the NY Giants, and Brandon Bowen to the Carolina Panthers.

Finally, a couple of Cats are going pro. Kentuckys Ahmad Wagner signed with Chicago while Calvin Talyor is a Pittsburgh Steeler for now.