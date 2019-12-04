More Teams Prep For State Title Games

There's a chance for a local team from each state to win a championship this weekend in high school football. In Kentucky, one game features two teams from Eastern Kentucky playing each other while in Ohio, Ironton is back in familiar territory.

Here's a preview of those two games that aired on WSAZ Wednesday night. Other teams in action this weekend is Belfry and Johnson Central who each are in separate title games. In West Virginia, the Cabell Midland Knights take on Martinsburg in the Class AAA title game which is Saturday at noon.