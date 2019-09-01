More UK Reaction From Rockets' Win

Terry Wilson threw two touchdown passes, Asim Rose and Kavosiey Smoke each ran for TDs and Kentucky overcame Toledo to pull away 38-24 in the season opener for both schools. The Wildcats rallied twice against the Rockets to enter the break tied at 14 before taking control in the second half. A third-quarter fumble recovery led to Chance Poore's 46-yard, go-ahead field goal before Bryce Oliver's leaping grab of Wilson's 32-yard TD pass provided a 10-point lead that Kentucky never lost.

