Mountain East Hoops Highlights

The 21st ranked University of Charleston continued to flex their muscles in the Mountain East Conference as they beat Concord 91-67 improving to 15-2 overall and 9-2 in conference play. The Golden Eagles were led in scoring by Drew Rackley who scored 25 points while Seth O'Neal added 20 points.

UC Wins At Home To Improve To 9-2 In Mountain East Game

Meanwhile at Institute, West Virginia State lost in a high scoring shootout to Glenville State by a final of 107-97. Jeremiah Moore had 27 for the Yellowjackets and Glen Abram added 23. WV State is now 12-4 overall and 7-4 in the Mountain East Conference.

Check out the highlights from both games in the above video.