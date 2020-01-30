Mountaineers fall to Texas Tech

West Virginia and Texas Tech were whistled for 54 fouls and 4 technicals in an 89-81 Texas Tech win in Lubbock.

The 12th ranked Mountaineers never led and the two teams combined for 73 free throws.

Derek Culver led the Mountaineers with 16 points while Gabe Osabuohien added 15.

Davide Moretti had 25 points to lead the Red Raiders.

West Virginia plays at #1 Baylor on Saturday.

