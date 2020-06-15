Mtn East Conference Releases Revised 2020 Football Schedule

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. -- Following its announcement last week regarding the return to comptition for this fall, the Mountain East Conference has issued its revised 2020 football schedule. The schedule is a 10-game, round-robin slate that includes Alderson Broaddus.
West Virginia State kept all of its original dates with MEC opponents and added an away game against Alderson Broaddus on Oct. 3 to replace Urbana, which closed in April. The other notable change to the 2020 football schedule is the removal of the Sep. 5 game versus Shippensburg. Non-conference play for fall and winter sports has been eliminated to reduce maximum contests as mandated by the NCAA.
2020 Mountain East Conference
Composite Football Schedule
Week 1 (Sept. 12)
Thur. 9/10: Alderson Broaddus at West Liberty
Thur. 9/10: Charleston at Fairmont State
Thur. 9/10: Notre Dame at Wheeling
W.Va. State at Frostburg State
Glenville State at Concord
W.Va. Wesleyan at UNC Pembroke
Week 2 (Sept. 19)
Thur. 9/17: Wheeling at Alderson Broaddus
Thur. 9/17: UNC Pembroke at Glenville State
Thur. 9/17: Frostburg State at Charleston
West Liberty at Notre Dame
Fairmont State at W.Va. State
Concord at W.Va. Wesleyan
Week 3 (Sept. 26)
Thur. 9/24: Glenville State at Wheeling
Notre Dame at W.Va. State
Alderson Broaddus at Charleston
W.Va. Wesleyan at West Liberty
Concord at Frostburg State
UNC Pembroke at Fairmont State
Week 4 (Oct. 3)
West Liberty at Glenville State
Wheeling at W.Va. Wesleyan
Fairmont State at Concord
Frostburg State at UNC Pembroke
Charleston at Notre Dame
W.Va. State at Alderson Broaddus
Week 5 (Oct. 10)
Fairmont State at Alderson Broaddus
Frostburg State at Notre Dame
W.Va. Wesleyan at W.Va. State
Glenville State at Charleston
Concord at West Liberty
UNC Pembroke at Wheeling
Week 6 (Oct. 17)
Thur. 10/15: Charleston at Concord
West Liberty at Fairmont State
Wheeling at Frostburg State
Notre Dame at W.Va. Wesleyan
Alderson Broaddus at Glenville State
W.Va. State at UNC Pembroke
Week 7 (Oct. 24)
Concord at W.Va. State
Fairmont State at Wheeling
Frostburg State at West Liberty
Glenville State at Notre Dame
UNC Pembroke at Charleston
W.Va. Wesleyan at Alderson Broaddus
Week 8 (Oct. 31)
Thur. 10/29: Notre Dame at Fairmont State
Thur. 10/29: W.Va. State at Glenville State
West Liberty at UNC Pembroke
Wheeling at Concord
Alderson Broaddus at Frostburg State
Charleston at W.Va. Wesleyan
Week 9 (Nov. 7)
Thur. 11/5: Glenville State at Fairmont State
West Liberty at W.Va. State
Frostburg State at W.Va. Wesleyan
Alderson Broaddus at Concord
Charleston at Wheeling
UNC Pembroke at Notre Dame
Week 10 (Nov. 14)
Wheeling at West Liberty
Fairmont State at Frostburg State
Notre Dame at Alderson Broaddus
W.Va. State at Charleston
W.Va. Wesleyan at Glenville State
Concord at UNC Pembroke