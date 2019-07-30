Mtn East Football Pre-Season Rankings Released

They say it's tough to repeat as champs in any sport and Notre Dame College will try to prove that theory wrong in the Mountain East Conference. The football pre-season rankings were released by the league Tuesday afternoon with the Falcons receiving 100 total points and 10 first place votes. The rankings were selected by the league's coaches. Notre Dame went 11-0 last season and made it all the way to the semi-finals in the NCAA playoffs.

Fairmont State was picked to finish second in the poll with 91 points and had the remaining first-place vote. The Falcons have 17 starters returning to the lineup this season.

West Virginia State was third in the preseason poll – its highest preseason ranking in league history with 75 points while the University of Charleston was selected fourth with 74 points.

The 2019 season begins with three games on Thursday, Sept. 5. Two of them involve local teams. Fairmont State plays at Charleston while West Virginia State travels to Frostburg State.

Preseason Poll

1. Notre Dame (10) -- 100

2. Fairmont State (1) -- 91

3. W.Va. State -- 75

4. Charleston -- 74

5. Urbana -- 64

6. West Liberty -- 52

7. Glenville State -- 50

8. Concord -- 37

9. Frostburg State -- 26

10. W.Va. Wesleyan -- 23

11. Wheeling -- 13