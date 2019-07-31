Much Less Drama Wednesday In Cincinnati

The Pirates and Reds had very little time to simmer down from their late night fight Tuesday but it seems they did. Cincinnati beat Pittsburgh 4-1 Wednesday afternoon. Before the game, managers David Bell and Clint Hurdle didn't shake hands when they exchanged lineup cards and both teams were on their best behavior after 8 were ejected just 13 hours earlier. Major League Baseball was reviewing video of the fight Wednesday and was expected to hand down suspensions over the second fracas between the NL Central rivals this season. Luis Castillo got the win for the Reds while both Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez hit home runs for Cincinnati.

These two teams face each other 6 times before the season ends.

They meet again at PNC Park on Aug. 23, and wrap up the season together with three games in Pittsburgh Sept. 27-29.