Mya Stephenson WIns CUSA Softball Award

Freshman Mya Stevenson had another banner week for the Marshall softball team and it resulted in her second Conference USA Player of the Week award, the league office announced Monday. She previously won the award on March 18, after hitting for the first cycle in program history and driving in 10 runs during the series at Charlotte.

Stevenson smashed four more home runs, drove in 10, scored five times, bat .500, slugged 1.500 and had on base percentage of .600. Stevenson now owns the program freshman single-season record for home runs with 13.

“Mya provided us with another dynamic offensive performance this past week,” Herd head coach Megan Smith said. “Her presence has been a difference maker for our offensive success this season. We are excited to see her continue to develop and be dominant moving forward.”

The Mequite, Texas, native began the week with a clutch two-run home run in the sixth inning against the Louisville Cardinals to give Marshall a one-run lead.

Stevenson’s offensive onslaught continued in the series sweep over Middle Tennessee on the road. The freshman slugger banged out three home runs in the Saturday doubleheader, including two in the game one win. Stevenson hit a two-run shot in the first inning and then a three-run homer in the second to help give Marshall a commanding 7-0 lead. She added her sixth RBI of the game in the fifth with a single to left.

In game two, Stevenson hit a solo home run to lead off the sixth inning and give the Herd a two-run lead. Her third homer of the day was her 12th of the year and the freshman record-breaker at Marshall, surpassing current teammate Aly Harrel’s 11 from 2018.

In the series finale on Sunday, the Blue Raiders did not even attempt to pitch to Stevenson as she was walked in her first three plate appearances. When she stepped up for a fourth time in the sixth, the MTSU pitcher left one a little close to the plate on a 1-0 count, and Stevenson smacked it into center for an RBI single. It was her eighth RBI of the series and gave Marshall a 4-0 lead on the way to the sweep.

Marshall returns to action on Tuesday at Morehead State for a doubleheader. The twinbill against the Eagles is set for a 1 p.m. first pitch. Marshall is 31-17 and Morehead State is 2-37 this season. The teams have met 38 times in the series history that dates all the way back to April 7, 1994, and Marshall has dominated the matchup with an all-time record of 29-9 against the Eagles. The teams split in a doubleheader at Dot Hicks Field in 2018 as Morehead State took the first game 3-2, and then the Herd responded with a 3-0 win in the second game.

The Herd will come back to Dot Hicks Field for a single game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Pitt is currently 9-40 with another game against Notre Dame scheduled for Monday at 3 p.m. This will be just the fifth all-time meeting between the two programs and Pitt owns a 3-1 record over Marshall. The Herd traveled to Pittsburgh in 2018 and fell in both contests, 6-5 and 8-0. Current Panthers head coach Jodi Hermanek was previously at the helm of the Ohio Bobcats for the past 10 seasons.

