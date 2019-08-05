NBA player comes back home and gives back

Patrick Patterson towers above the young campers at Huntington High School's gymnasium. But he never talks over the campers.

The former Huntington High dream-teamer was back in his old gym for his annual Patrick Patterson basketball camp. The 6-9 NBA player will play somewhere other than Oklahoma City next year but for right now, he's just glad to be back at Huntington High.

"Home sweet home," Patterson said. "It's always good to come back here especially in this gym where everything pretty much started for me and my career. I'm very grateful that they allow me to do this every single time and every single year. It's just a great feeling, a lot of happiness, a lot of enjoyment."

Patterson's camp runs through Wednesday at Huntington High.