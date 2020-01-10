Neal Brown Hires Two Coaches Friday

West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Gerad Parker will join the Mountaineer football coaching staff as the offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach. Matt Moore has been promoted to assistant head coach and will continue to coach the offensive line, and Chad Scott will continue in his role as co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach.

"I'm excited to add Gerad to the coaching staff at West Virginia," Brown said. "I have known him for many years, and we have similar roots in the state of Kentucky. He brings years of successful experience, not only on the field but also as a recruiter who has covered a lot of territory. He will make an immediate impact on our staff. I look forward to him and his wife, Kandi, and their family becoming a part of Mountaineer football."

Parker comes to West Virginia after serving as the passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach at Penn State in 2019. The Nittany Lions offense averaged 35.8 points per game, ranking No. 15 nationally, was No. 21 in red zone offense (.904) and averaged 13.3 yards per completion, ranking No. 33 nationally. One of his receivers, KJ Hamler, led the team with 56 catches for 904 yards and eight touchdowns. He was named All-Big Ten First Team as an all-purpose player by Sports Illustrated and was a second-team honoree on several lists. A native of Louisa, Kentucky, Parker played at Lawrence County High School and set state receiving records with 238 catches, 4,814 yards and 52 touchdowns.

West Virginia University also announced that Jeff Koonz will join the Mountaineer coaching staff as the special teams coordinator/inside linebackers coach.

"Jeff is an outstanding addition to our coaching staff," Brown said. "He brings a vast amount of experience coaching linebackers to our defensive staff and a familiarity with the Big 12 Conference having coached at Texas and Iowa State. His recruiting experience in different regions of the country also will help bolster our overall efforts. We are looking forward to having Jeff, his wife, Maura, and their family join the Mountaineer Football program."

Koonz comes to West Virginia after serving as the inside linebackers coach at Ole Miss for the 2019 season. Two of his linebackers, Lakia Henry (81 tackles) and Jacquez Jones (62 tackles), were two of the three top tacklers for the Rebels and Jones tied for second on the team in tackles for loss (6.5). The defense finished with 30 sacks for the season, ranking No. 2 in the SEC and No. 25 nationally.