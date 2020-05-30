Neal Brown Shares Message On Social Injustice

As each day goes by, more and more sports figures are letting their thoughts be known on the death of George Floyd and the topic of social injustice. WVU head coach Neal Brown added his two heartfelt cents on Saturday evening.

He shared his thoughts on Twitter where he started with struggling to write the message since Wednesday...feeling totally overwhelmed and incompetent to express his thoughts on the death of George Floyd. He said this to his team Thursday morning. "My heart hurts. I'm sick. I can't relate. I don't understand. But I do care. We ALL must be better. Hate can't win."

He then shared two inspirational quotes with one being from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr and the other was from Maya Angelou.

Later in the tweet, Brown wrote about trying to explain the days' events to his kids who are ages 5 and 9. He stated "as we talked thru racism and injustice their young minds couldn't comprehend. Children, not just my kids, don't see the world thru that lense. These are learned thoughts and behaviors, which gives me hope that we can and will do better. Change begins at home."

The message ended with a line from a Thomas Rhett song where he says "in a world of hate, be a light."