Joaquin Niemann's not old enough to buy an adult beverage at Sam Snead's Tavern but the 20 year old took home his first ever PGA Tour win in a Military Tribute at the Greenbrier.

Niemann shot a 6-under 64 to finish at 21-under to win the event by 6 strokes, the largest margin of victory ever at the Greenbrier PGA event.

He's also the first Chilean golfer to win a PGA event.

Niemann won $1.35 million with the victory.