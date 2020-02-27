Night One Of WV State Wrestling Tourney In The Books

Wrestling will be the next state high school championships that will be handed out in West Virginia. The tournament began Thursday night at the Mountain Health Arena.

Here are the team scores after night one. In Class AAA, Parkersburg South leads it with 41 points. They are followed by Wheeling Park, Midland, Parkersburg, Riverside and Huntington. In Class AA/A, Point Pleasant has a commanding 20 point lead over Braxton County. Fairmont Senior is in third, then Independence and in 5th place is Herbert Hoover.

Here are some highlights from night one of the tournament in the above video.