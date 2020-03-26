Nitro's Baylee Goins Named Captain Of All-State Team

Yesterday it was Class A and on Thursday the best girls in WV Class AA were recognized by the WV Sports Writers Association. They named the All-State team and a Nitro Wildcat is the captian. Baylee Goins was given the honor for 2019-2020 as she averaged 26 points per game, 7 rebounds and 3 steals for the season. Other local players on the first team are Winfield's ZZ Russell and Allison Dunbar from Herbert Hoover. Here's the complete list from 1st team all the way down to honorable mention.

First Team

Baylee Goins, Nitro; Jr. (Captain)

Marley Washenitz, Fairmont Senior; Soph.

Taylor Buonamici, North Marion; Sr.

ZZ Russell, Winfield; Sr.

Laken McKinney, PikeView; Sr.

Victoria Sturm, Lincoln; Jr.

Skylar Davidson, Wyoming East; Jr.

Allison Dunbar, Herbert Hoover; Sr.

Second Team

Jocelyn Abraham, Braxton County; Sr. (Captain)

Allison Rockwell, Lincoln; Sr.

Makenna Douthitt, Frankfort; Sr.

Jaisah Smith, Bluefield; Sr.

Lauren Hudson, Winfield; Sr.

Peyton Ilderton, Logan; Soph.

Ziah Rhodes, Mingo Central; Sr.

Karlie Denham, North Marion; Jr.

Third Team

Rianna Kenneda, Westside; Sr. (Captain)

Paige Humble, Bridgeport; Jr.

Meredith Maier, Grafton; Soph.

Alanna Eves, Wayne; Jr.

Emily Hudson, Winfield; Sr.

Katlyn Carson, North Marion; Soph.

Kristen Calhoun, River View; Sr.

Gabby Reep, Bridgeport; Fr.

Honorable Mention

Shiloh Bailey, PikeView; Kierra Bartholow, East Fairmont; Hannah Blankenship, Wyoming East; Graci Brumfield, Chapmanville; Taylor Brown, Nicholas County; Averi Carpenter, Philip Barbour; Haley Carroll, Nitro; Emma Cayton, Lewis County; Avery Childers, Robert C. Byrd; Kaili Crowl, Keyser; Sydney Farmer, Sissonville; Alyssa Hill, Philip Barbour; Madison Holland, Elkins; Mackenzie Holley, Independence; Sara Hooks, Wayne; Bria Jacobs, Grafton; Rebekah Jenkins, Fairmont Senior; Marcayla King, Oak Hill; Olivia Krinov, Lewis County; Kayla Lantz, Petersburg; Demi Lester, River View; Madi Martin, Lincoln; Carly McComas, Lincoln County; Mara McGrew, Winfield; Sophia Mikula, Weir; Macie Miller, Frankfort; Makayla Morgan, Westside; Shea Miller, Scott; Devin Ord, Poca; Maria Perdew, Frankfort; Kacey Poe, Shady Spring; Taylor Ray, Herbert Hoover; Kierra Richmond, Shady Spring; Peyton Smith, Braxton County; Emily Starn, Fairmont Senior; Somer Stover, East Fairmont; Daisha Summers, Wyoming East; Mackenzie Tennant, East Fairmont; Scarlett Thomason, Mingo Central; Olivia Toland, North Marion; Hannah Toler, Westside; Jill Tothe, Logan; Brynne Williams, Lincoln; Ali Williamson, Chapmanville; Madie Wilson, Bridgeport