No Baseball on Power Opening Day

The West Virginia Power's 16th opening day in franchise history has been postponed.

That's no news flash. Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball came together to suspend baseball season during this coronavirus pandemic.

For WV Power play-by-play man David Kahn, it hit especially close to home with no opener.

"This would have been the 16th opening day in Power baseball," Kahn said. "it's obviously an eerie 16th opening day "quote unquote" but hopefully we'll have a do-over here down the line."