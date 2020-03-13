No Football At Marshall In Early 2020

Another rite of spring will not be happening as of now for Marshall football as the school announced spring football practices have been postponed due to the coronavirus. The drills were supposed to begin this Sunday at Edwards Stadium.

The athletic department will re-evaluate the chance of having practices later this spring. Earlier this week the University announced that they have suspended in-person classes next week and they anticipated resuming normal operations on April 13.

The NCAA has also suspended all on and off-campus recruiting for all sports until April 15 and announced Thursday that all 2020 winter and spring championships have been cancelled.

