In this time of sports uncertainty, finding time to fill the time in both tv and radio is the challenge for local sports personalities. There's one radio host who is mixing movies with sports and so far, it's given WIRO's Jason Philyaw some pretty good content.

Local Sports Radio Host Jason Philyaw Unveils His Field Of 64 Movie Brackets

We stopped by his studios when he started his tournament of sports movies. Check out the story in the above video.