North South Game In Ohio Cancelled

Some Ohio high school seniors won't get one final chance to showcase their skills on the football field. The annual North South All-Star Class has been cancelled to help prevent exposure to the coronavirus.

Three local players were taking part in the game which was being held April 25th at Paul Brown Stadium in Massillon. They are Ironton's Junior Jones, Wheelersburgs' Makya Matthews and Portsmouths' Talyn Parker.

All three took to Twitter saying "sick", "shaking my head" and a two face-palm emoji.

Matthews will be playing college football at the University of Findlay, and Jones will be a preferred walk on at Youngstown State