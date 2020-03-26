The winter sports in Ohio high school athletics was canceled Thursday by the OHSAA and that includes wrestling, basketball and ice hockey. They were postponed indefinitely on March 12. The Fairland Dragons boys basketball team was getting ready to play for a spot in the Division III final four before that regional game in Athens was stopped. WSAZ talked with Dragons head coach Nathan Speed about the tough end to a great season for Fairland.
OHSAA Cancels Winter Sports
By Jim Treacy |
Posted: Thu 4:24 PM, Mar 26, 2020