OHSAA Will Remove No-Contact Period Next Tuesday

Ohio high school athletes and coaches received some good news on Thursday afternoon after months of bad news. The OHSAA listed in a press release to school Superintendents, Principals and Athletic Directors some lifting of COVID-19 restrictions beginning Tuesday May 26th.

Here's a list of them:

--The School Closure Order signed by the Director of the Department of Health has been amended to allow school districts to determine the usage of all school athletic facilities. This includes both indoor and outdoor athletic facilities.

-- All sports not previously mentioned in past communications may begin INDIVIDUAL SKILLS TRAINING ONLY on May 26, 2020. This skill training may take place at school facilities at the direction of the respective school districts. The definition of skill training can be found at the Ohio coronavrius website.

-- Additionally, the OHSAA will now remove the no-contact period for all sports beginning on May 26, 2020. In a previous correspondence, the OHSAA lifted the no-contact regulations beginning May 26th for just baseball, golf, softball, swimming & diving, tennis and track & field.

The OHSAA emphasized in the press release that the permissions are for SKILL TRAINING ONLY and it DOES NOT permit competitions of any kind and there has been no date set for when competitions in these sports may begin.

For a full look at the information, go to this website

https://coronavirus.ohio.gov