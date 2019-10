OSU & Georgia Tied In Top 25 Poll

Ohio State and Georgia are tied at No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll, and Florida surged to No. 7 after a big victory.

No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson held their spots Sunday after a week off for both, but the Buckeyes caught up to the Bulldogs in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. The Crimson Tide received 32 first-place votes and 1,503 points and the Tigers had 15 first-place votes and 1,433 points. Georgia got three first-place votes and 1,393 points. Ohio State, which was fourth last week, received 10 first-place votes and 1,393 points.

The last time there was a tie in the top three was Sept. 20, 2015, when TCU and Mississippi shared third.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pv

1. Alabama (32) 5-0 1503 1

2. Clemson (15) 5-0 1433 2

3. Georgia (3) 5-0 1393 3

3. Ohio St. (10) 6-0 1393 4

5. LSU (2) 5-0 1352 5

6. Oklahoma 5-0 1268 6

7. Florida 6-0 1163 10

8. Wisconsin 5-0 1105 8

9. Notre Dame 4-1 1046 9

10. Penn St. 5-0 958 12

11. Texas 4-1 947 11

12. Auburn 5-1 920 7

13. Oregon 4-1 828 13

14. Boise St. 5-0 654 16

15. Utah 4-1 624 17

16. Michigan 4-1 618 19

17. Iowa 4-1 454 14

18. Arizona St. 4-1 388 20

19. Wake Forest 5-0 380 22

20. Virginia 4-1 353 23

21. SMU 6-0 285 24

22. Baylor 5-0 260 NR

23. Memphis 5-0 189 NR

24. Texas A&M 3-2 165 25

25. Cincinnati 4-1 118 NR