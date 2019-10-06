OSU & Georgia Tied In Top 25 Poll

Ohio State and Georgia are tied at No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll, and Florida surged to No. 7 after a big victory.
No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson held their spots Sunday after a week off for both, but the Buckeyes caught up to the Bulldogs in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. The Crimson Tide received 32 first-place votes and 1,503 points and the Tigers had 15 first-place votes and 1,433 points. Georgia got three first-place votes and 1,393 points. Ohio State, which was fourth last week, received 10 first-place votes and 1,393 points.
The last time there was a tie in the top three was Sept. 20, 2015, when TCU and Mississippi shared third.
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Pv
1. Alabama (32) 5-0 1503 1
2. Clemson (15) 5-0 1433 2
3. Georgia (3) 5-0 1393 3
3. Ohio St. (10) 6-0 1393 4
5. LSU (2) 5-0 1352 5
6. Oklahoma 5-0 1268 6
7. Florida 6-0 1163 10
8. Wisconsin 5-0 1105 8
9. Notre Dame 4-1 1046 9
10. Penn St. 5-0 958 12
11. Texas 4-1 947 11
12. Auburn 5-1 920 7
13. Oregon 4-1 828 13
14. Boise St. 5-0 654 16
15. Utah 4-1 624 17
16. Michigan 4-1 618 19
17. Iowa 4-1 454 14
18. Arizona St. 4-1 388 20
19. Wake Forest 5-0 380 22
20. Virginia 4-1 353 23
21. SMU 6-0 285 24
22. Baylor 5-0 260 NR
23. Memphis 5-0 189 NR
24. Texas A&M 3-2 165 25
25. Cincinnati 4-1 118 NR