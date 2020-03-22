OSU Gets Richer In Hoops & Football

Both Ohio State football and basketball got a little bit better over the last 24 hours as two grad transfers announced they are coming to Columbus. In basketball, former Harvard star and 2018 Ivy League Player of the Year Seth Towns is going to play for OSU next fall. He made it official late Saturday night.

Towns is a Columbus, Ohio, native and chose the Buckeyes over Duke, Kansas, Virginia, Syracuse, Michigan and Maryland. He will be able to play immediately and should have two years of eligibility. Towns missed the past two basketball seasons with knee injuries.

He said this Saturday night "I'm coming home. From a basketball standpoint, it makes sense for me. Obviously, there's no place like home. Coach [Chris] Holtmann and I have developed a really good relationship; I trust him wholly. It's great. It's been my childhood dream. I have a painting of me in an Ohio State jersey on my childhood bedroom wall, even still. I got that when I was 2 years old."

Then on Sunday afternoon, former Oklahaoma running back Trey Sermon said on Twitter that he suiting up for the Buckeyes next fall. He will also be immediately eligible as a grad transfer. A leg injury ended his 2019 season. Over his three years in Norman, he rushed for over 2,000 yards and scored 25 touchdowns both rushing and receiving.