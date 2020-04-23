OSU Goes Back To Back In NFL Draft

2 out of the top 3 2020 NFL Draft picks hail from Ohio State as cornerback Jeff Okudah was picked by the Detroit Lions at number 3. Defensive end Chase Young went second to Washington moments earlier. Okudah had 35 tackles last year for the Buckeyes with 29 of them solo and 3 interceptions.

For his career, he had 84 total tackles and 64 of them being solo. The Lions were the 31st worst defense last season where they gave up an average of 400.4 yards per game and were especially inept on passing defense where they allowed 284.4 yards per game.