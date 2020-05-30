OSU Hoops Player Briefly Detained During Rally

Ohio State basketball player Seth Towns spent some of his Friday briefly detained by police during a protest in downtown Columbus. He was released soon after and not arrested. Towns had this reaction on twitter

"In a span of just 24 hours, I walked across a Harvard virtual graduation stage into the back of police van alongside other peaceful protestors—both of which I am equally proud of."

https://twitter.com/search?q=seth%20towns&src=typed_query

His new coach, OSU's Chris Holtmann says he spoke to Seth last night and we fully support him and his right to protest.

His former coach is Harvard's Tommy Amaker who said this on Twitter. “I fully support, and am proud of, Seth in his continued fight for social justice, a cause that has been near and dear to his heart since he arrived on campus four years ago."