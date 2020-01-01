OSU'S Okudah Declares For NFL Draft

Another Ohio State Buckeye is leaving Columbus for greener pastures as cornerback Jeff Okudah declared for the NFL Draft on Wednesday. From his announcement on Twitter, Okudah wrote, "As I embark on the next part of my journey, I leave feeling like there was still more to be accomplished by this team. However, I also leave knowing that the competitive excellence that makes Ohio State the best university in the country has been in place long before I arrived and will continue long after I leave."

Okudah was a unanimous All-American this past season and also madet first-team All-Big Ten and was a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award.