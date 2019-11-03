Ohio & Kentucky 1st Round Playoff Matchups

The post-season has arrived for football teams in Ohio and Kentucky and a select few still have a shot at state titles. Here's a rundown of where our local teams will be playing and when.

Ohio Playoffs

Division III – Games at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8

Region 11

6 Columbus Centennial (9-1) at 3 Jackson (10-0)

Division IV – Games at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9

Region 15

6 Gallipolis Gallia Academy (9-1) at 3 Waverly (8-2)

Division V – Games at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9

Region 19

8 Wellston (7-3) at 1 Ironton (9-1)

7 Portsmouth (8-2) at 2 West Lafayette Ridgewood (10-0)

6 Minford (7-3) at 3 Wheelersburg (7-3)

5 Gahanna Columbus Academy (7-3) at 4 Amanda-Clearcreek (8-2)

Division VI – Games at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8

Region 21

5 Salineville Southern Local (10-0) at 4 Glouster Trimble (10-0)

Division VII – Games at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9

Region 27

7 Reedsville Eastern (8-2) at 2 Newark Catholic (7-3)

6 Willow Wood Symmes Valley (9-1) at 3 Shadyside (7-3)

Kentucky Playoffs

Class 4A Games at 7:30 pm Friday November 8

Letcher County at Johnson Central

Rowan County at Scott

Class 3A Games at 7:30 pm Friday November 8

Greenup County at Ashland

East Carter at Russell

Floyd Central at Belfry

Lawrence County at Pike County Central

Class 2A Games at 7:30 pm Friday Nomember 8

Bath County at West Carter

Martin County at Shelby Valley

Class 1A

Fairview at Paintsville 7:30 pm Thursday November 7

Betsy Lane at Raceland 7:30 pm Friday November 8

