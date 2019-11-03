Ohio & Kentucky 1st Round Playoff Matchups

The post-season has arrived for football teams in Ohio and Kentucky and a select few still have a shot at state titles. Here's a rundown of where our local teams will be playing and when.
Ohio Playoffs
Division III – Games at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8
Region 11
6 Columbus Centennial (9-1) at 3 Jackson (10-0)
Division IV – Games at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9
Region 15
6 Gallipolis Gallia Academy (9-1) at 3 Waverly (8-2)
Division V – Games at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9
Region 19
8 Wellston (7-3) at 1 Ironton (9-1)
7 Portsmouth (8-2) at 2 West Lafayette Ridgewood (10-0)
6 Minford (7-3) at 3 Wheelersburg (7-3)
5 Gahanna Columbus Academy (7-3) at 4 Amanda-Clearcreek (8-2)
Division VI – Games at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8
Region 21
5 Salineville Southern Local (10-0) at 4 Glouster Trimble (10-0)
Division VII – Games at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9
Region 27
7 Reedsville Eastern (8-2) at 2 Newark Catholic (7-3)
6 Willow Wood Symmes Valley (9-1) at 3 Shadyside (7-3)
Kentucky Playoffs
Class 4A Games at 7:30 pm Friday November 8
Letcher County at Johnson Central
Rowan County at Scott
Class 3A Games at 7:30 pm Friday November 8
Greenup County at Ashland
East Carter at Russell
Floyd Central at Belfry
Lawrence County at Pike County Central
Class 2A Games at 7:30 pm Friday Nomember 8
Bath County at West Carter
Martin County at Shelby Valley
Class 1A
Fairview at Paintsville 7:30 pm Thursday November 7
Betsy Lane at Raceland 7:30 pm Friday November 8