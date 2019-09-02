Ohio's Jared Dorsa Wins MAC Honor

Redshirt junior linebacker Jared Dorsa (Kings Mills, Ohio) of the Ohio football team has been named the Mid-American Conference East Division Defensive Player of the Week for week one of the 2019 season, as announced by the conference office today.

Dorsa was recognized with weekly conference honors for the first time in his career.

Dorsa helped Ohio (1-0) pick up a school-record 10th-straight home win, opening up the 2019 season with a 41-20 victory over Rhode Island (0-1) last Saturday (Aug. 31) at Peden Stadium. He accumulated seven total tackles (five solo, two assisted) to tie for the team lead, including a half a sack, and registered a quarterback hurry.

Next up, Ohio hits the road for the first time in 2019, traveling to Heinz Field for a matchup against Pitt on Saturday (Sept. 7). Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. ET from the Steel City. The contest will be televised on the ACC Network. The Bobcats are set to battle Pitt for the first time since Sept. 9, 2005, when Ohio knocked off the Panthers in overtime, 16-10, at Peden Stadium in Athens. Ohio last visited Heinz Field on Sept. 11, 2004 -- a 24-3 loss to Pitt. Ohio is set to play an ACC team for the second year in a row. The Bobcats fell to Virginia, 45-31, on Sept. 15, 2018, in a contest that was moved from Charlottesville to Nashville due to Hurricane Florence.