Ohio Bobcats Suspend Football Operations

The Ohio Bobcat football team is also taking a hiatus thanks to the coronavirus. On his Twitter page Friday afternoon, Head Coach Frank Solich said "our number one concern is the safety of all current players and members of our program, as well as prospective student-athletes. In coordination with administration from the University and Conference, we feel it's best to suspend football operations, spring practices, and recruiting visits (both on and off campus). We hope to resume these activities after the University - set date of March 30th, but understand this is a fluid situation and may make changes as deemed appropriate."