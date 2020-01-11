Ohio Falls To Falcons

It was a tale of two halves at the Convo Saturday as the Ohio Bobcats lost to Bowling Green by a final of 83-74. Ohio led after 20 minutes of action by 10 points but they gave up 50 points to the Falcons in the second half. Ohio struggled also from the floor in the final 20 minutes when they only scored 31 points.

Bowling Green's Justin Turner scored 29 on the day while Ohio was led by Ben Vander Plas with 25, Jason Preston had 15 points and Jordan Dartis scored 12.

The Bobcats fall to 9-7 overall and 1-2 in MAC play. Their next game is on the road at Buffalo on Tuesday January 14th.