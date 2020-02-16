Ohio Girls HS Playoff Schedule

Here are the next games for local girls high school teams in Ohio as the post-season enters its' 2nd week.

Division II

2/20 Vinton Co. vs. Unioto at Southeaster HS 8:00pm

2/21 Sheridan vs. Miami Trace at Southeaster HS 6:15pm

Division III

2/20 Winchester Eastern vs. Albany Alexander at Waverly HS 6:15pm

2/20 Oak Hill vs. Southeastern at Waverly HS 8:00pm

2/22 Wheelersburg vs. North Adams as Waverly HS 12:00pm

2/22 Ironton vs. South Point at Waverly HS 1:45pm

Division IV

2/22 Glouster Trimble vs. New Boston at Jackson HS 1:45pm

2/20 Portsmouth Notre Dame vs. Manchester at Jackson HS 6:15pm

2/20 Belpre vs. Green at Jackson HS 8:00pm