Ohio HS Football Rankings Released

DIVISION IV
1, Cincinnati Wyoming (16) 6-0 197
2, Perry (4) 6-0 164
3, Newark Licking Valley 6-0 149
4, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (1) 5-1 133
5, Gallipolis Gallia Academy 6-0 97
6, Cincinnati Indian Hill 5-1 81
7, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (1) 5-1 61
8, Germantown Valley View 5-1 40
9, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 5-1 33
10, Waynesville 5-1 30
Others receiving 12 or more points: St. Bernard Roger Bacon 29. Waverly 27. Poland Seminary 25. Ottawa-Glandorf 22. Milton-Union 16. Hubbard 16. Wintersville Indian Creek 16. Galion 14. Wauseon 13.
DIVISION V
1, Kirtland (18) 6-0 206
2, Orrville (3) 6-0 172
3, Pemberville Eastwood 6-0 142
4, West Jefferson 6-0 112
5, Oak Harbor 6-0 106
6, West Lafayette Ridgewood 6-0 101
7, Sugarcreek Garaway 6-0 75
8, Ironton 5-1 72
9, Garrettsville Garfield (1) 6-0 45
10, West Liberty-Salem 6-0 28
Others receiving 12 or more points: Springfield Shawnee 25. Minford 18. Rootstown 13.
DIVISION VI
1, Coldwater (19) 6-0 208
2, Liberty Center 6-0 157
3, New Middletown Springfield (1) 6-0 131
4, Glouster Trimble (2) 6-0 122
5, Anna 5-1 116
6, Beverly Fort Frye 6-0 92
7, Attica Seneca East 6-0 68
(tie), Minster 5-1 68
9, Archbold 5-1 49
10, Mechanicsburg 5-1 27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Mogadore 24. Chillicothe Southeastern 22. Lima Central Catholic 14, Frankfort Adena 16.Howard East Knox 15. Arcanum 13.
DIVISION I
1, Mentor (19) 6-0 199
2, Lakewood St. Edward 5-1 129
(tie) Euclid 6-0 129
4, Fairfield (2) 6-0 128
5, Powell Olentangy Liberty (1) 6-0 115
6, Cincinnati Elder 5-1 106
7, Toledo Whitmer 6-0 96
8, Cincinnati St. Xavier 5-1 83
9, Springboro 6-0 63
10, Springfield 5-1 26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Pickerington Central 21. Dublin Coffman 21. Cincinnati Colerain 16. Canton McKinley 16. Massillon Jackson 14.
DIVISION II
1, Massillon Washington (12) 6-0 184
2, Cincinnati La Salle (5) 6-0 181
3, Akron Hoban (4) 5-1 160
4, Toledo Central Catholic 6-0 132
5, Cincinnati Turpin 6-0 104
6, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 6-0 99
7, Avon 6-0 92
8, Canal Winchester (1) 6-0 56
9, Mayfield 6-0 49
10, Cincinnati Winton Woods 4-2 47
Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus St. Francis DeSales 23. Massillon Perry 17. Harrison 14.
DIVISION III
1, Chagrin Falls Kenston (16) 6-0 193
2, Plain City Jonathan Alder (2) 6-0 127
3, Columbus Bishop Hartley (1) 5-1 123
4, New Philadelphia (3) 6-0 122
5, Granville 6-0 119
6, Trotwood-Madison 5-1 107
7, Mansfield 6-0 95
8, Streetsboro 6-0 81
9, Wapakoneta 5-1 36
10, Hamilton Badin 4-2 31
(tie) Dayton Chaminade Julienne 5-1 31
Others receiving 12 or more points: Aurora 28. Norwalk 21. Jackson 17. Steubenville 16. Franklin 12.
DIVISION VII
1, Maria Stein Marion Local (15) 5-1 186
2, McComb (2) 6-0 162
3, Leipsic (1) 6-0 137
4, Norwalk St. Paul (1) 6-0 116
5, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1) 5-1 109
6, Hamler Patrick Henry 5-1 98
7, Ft. Loramie 5-1 88
8, Hamilton New Miami 5-0 64
9, Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 4-1 49
10, Lancaster Fisher Catholic 5-1 24
Others receiving 12 or more points: Toronto 15. New Bremen 13. Warren John F. Kennedy (1) 12.