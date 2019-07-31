Ohio QB On Another Premier Watch List

It's starting to sound like a broken record as Ohio quarterback Nathan Rourke is on another pre-season watch list. On Wednesday, he was one of 34 players named to the 2019 College Football Performance Awards National Performer of the Year Trophy Watch List. He already been also been named to the the Maxwell Award, Davey O'Brien Award and Walter Camp Player of the Year Award Watch Lists.

Rourke is one of 34 Football Bowl Subdivision players to be named to the watch list and the lone representative from the Mid-American Conference. The 2019 CFPA National Performer of the Year Trophy is a 22-inch K-9 optic crystal tower with eight-inch crystal football on top. All FBS players are eligible for the award. The award winner will be announced Jan. 15, 2020.

Rourke, a two-time All-MAC Second Team selection, has played in 26 games with 24 starts over the last two seasons with the Bobcats and owns a 17-7 record as a starting quarterback.