Ohio QB wins MAC award

Senior quarterback Nathan Rourke (Oakville, Ontario, Canada) of the Ohio football team has been named the Mid-American Conference East Division Offensive Player of the Week for week eight of the 2019 season, as announced by the conference office today.

Rourke was recognized with weekly conference honors for the second time this season and eighth time in his career. The Bobcats have now tallied five MAC East Division Player of the Week honors in 2019.

Rourke threw for a career-high 342 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more scores to help lift Ohio (3-4, 2-1 MAC) to a critical 45-38 MAC East Division victory over Kent State (3-4, 2-1 MAC) last Saturday (Oct. 19) at Peden Stadium.