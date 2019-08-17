Ohio Scrimmages On Saturday

With the opening game just two weeks away, the Ohio Bobcats had another scrimmage and the defense looked ready for the season.

During Fan Appreciation Day, a decent crowd watched the Bobcats run almost 80 plays and the defense was swarming. Defensive lineman Amos Ogun-Semore, redshirt freshmen linebackers Jack McCrory and redshirt freshman linebacker Keye Thompson each totaled three sacks. Joining the sack party was senior defensive lineman Brian Arp and freshman defensive end Dezman Cooper who combined for another. Cornerback Tariq Drake had an interception while senior linebacker Austin Clack grabbed a fumble recovery

The offense did have some productive moments starting with freshman quarterback Kurtis Rourke who did not throw an incomplete pass and finished a perfect 8-of-8 for 82 yards, including an eight-yard scoring strike to DL Knock. Meanwhile on the ground, running back Julian Ross had a 56-yard catch-and-run on a swing pass. Redshirt freshman quarterback Joe Mischler went 10 of his 15 pass attempts for 128 yards.

Ohio will have Sunday (Aug. 18) off, then hold its final five practices of camp next week. Camp will shift from morning sessions to afternoon practices as the Bobcats prepare to embark on the 2019 regular season.

2019 OHIO FOOTBALL FALL CAMP REMAINING PRACTICE SCHEDULE

Practice 15 – Aug. 19 – 2 p.m.

Practice 16 - Aug. 20 - 2 p.m.

Practice 17 - Aug. 21 - 2 p.m.

Practice 18 - Aug. 22 - 2 p.m.

Practice 19 - Aug. 23 - 2 p.m.