Ohio Signs Solich For 2 More Years

The Ohio Bobcats are keeping Frank Solich on campus for the next two years as the school announced Wednesday that the long-time head coach signed a contract extension. It is for the next two seasons that will run through 2021.

In a statement released today by the school, Athletic Director Julie Cromer said "Frank Solich is a future hall of fame coach with an impeccable national reputation. We are proud of the culture of athletic and academic success he and his staff have established at Ohio University and we appreciate Frank's deep commitment to our institution. We look forward to his continued leadership of our football program."

Solich will be completing his 15th season in Athens as they will be playing in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Friday January 3rd. Ohio is 112-81 during the Solich era. His 112 victories are the second-most in program history behind Don Peden (121; 1924-46). Ohio has gone 75-45 in conference play since Solich's arrival in Athens in 2005.