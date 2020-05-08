Ohio State Hoops Releases 2020-21 Non-Conference Games

The early part of the 2020-21 Ohio State basketball schedule is set as it features a matchup with UNC and a trip to the Bahamas. The regular season begins when the Oakland Golden Grizzlies visit Columbus on November 11th followed then by a game with Niagara on November 15th. After a home game with Akron on the 19th, the Buckeyes head to the Bahamas. The Battle for Atlantis field includes West Virginia, Duke, Memphis and Utah.

The December games feature one against the North Carolina Tar Heels on December 19th at a site TBA and the Morehead State Eagles play them in Columbus on December 22nd.

Here's the full current non-conference schedule

(Home game in all caps)

Nov. 11 OAKLAND

Nov. 15 NIAGARA

Nov. 19 AKRON

Nov. 25-27 Battle 4 Atlantis

Big Ten / ACC Challenge Location, Date, And Opponent TBA

Dec. 9 TOWSON

Dec. 19 UNC at site TBA

Dec. 22 MOREHEAD STATE

Dec. 30 ALABAMA A&M

