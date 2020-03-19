Ohio State Loses DJ Carton

Ohio State is losing freshman point guard D.J. Carton as he announced on Twitter he is entering the transfer portal.

He stated "Buckeye Nation, I first want to say thank you to all the Ohio State fans who supported me during the difficult times I went through this year," Carton wrote on Twitter. "I also want to thank the university, my teammates, the coaches and all the staff who went above and beyond to help my family and me this year. After some careful thought and consideration, I have decided to make a fresh start and enter the transfer portal. I wish Coach [Chris] Holtmann and my teammates the best of luck next year. Please respect my decision."

Carton averaged 10 points per game and 3 assists per game and in his last game for the Buckeyes, he scored 17 points in a win over Northwestern.

Ohio State said in a Thursday statement "We 100% support D.J. in this decision and we genuinely wish him all the best moving forward. We appreciate all he contributed to our program. We will assist him in any way we can."

