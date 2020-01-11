Ohio State Stumbles At IU

Back on December 15th, Ohio State was the third ranked team in college basketball and they have been struggling since that day. The Buckeyes lost to Indiana Saturday 66-54 and have lost 4 straight and 5 of their last 7 games.

Andre Wesson led Ohio State in scoring with 15 points while DJ Carton added 10. Indiana's Devonte Green had 19 points in the win for the Hoosiers.

Ohio State falls to 11-5 overall and 1-4 in the Big Ten while Indiana is now 13-3 and 3-2 in the league. The Buckeyes next two games are January 14th when they host Nebraska and a road game at Penn State on January 20th.