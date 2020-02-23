Ohio State Upsets #7 Maryland

Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann sat across from Luther Muhammad at a recent lunch and told him there would soon be a day when the sophomore guard would need to "be the difference."

That day turned out to be Sunday.

Muhammad scored 22 points and No. 25 Ohio State beat No. 7 Maryland 79-72, snapping the Terrapins' nine-game winning streak.

Ohio State (18-9, 8-8 Big Ten) defeated a Top-10 team for the fourth time this season.

"He had big 3s, great confidence," Holtmann said of Muhammad, who went 4 of 8 from beyond the arc. "They went under a lot of those ball screens at times and he was able to raise up and shoot it behind it, which was huge. I think he's playing with a lot of confidence."

Four other Buckeyes scored in double figures, led by Kaleb Wesson with 15 points. Duane Washington Jr. added 13, while Andre Wesson and C.J. Jackson each had 12.

"I am just happy we won," Muhammad said. "I'm happy we all played hard, happy we stayed together. They made a lot of runs. They dug themselves back into the game. We just stayed together."

Aaron Wiggins led Maryland (22-5, 12-4) with 20 points and Eric Ayala had 16, but the Terrapins got little help from their big guns. Leading scorer Jalen Smith, who averages 17.1 points per game, was held to eight. Anthony Cowan, who averages 16.9, scored 10 before fouling out.