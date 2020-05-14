Ohio State's J.J. Mercer enjoys working from home

J.J. Mercer grew up around the tennis courts and the Guyan Country Club and now he's back, if only for a while.

The Ohio State redshirt freshman honing his game until school, and his sport, call him back to Columbus.

""it's very nice to get home," Mercer said. "It's relaxing and I was able to finish school. It feels good to be home but at the same time I'm eager to get back and start working hard again.

The 19-year old won 4 individual tennis state championships and never lost a match in his high school career.