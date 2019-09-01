Ohio Tops Herd In Soccer

Marshall women’s soccer (1-3-0) fell to the Ohio Bobcats (4-0-0) 4-1 at Hoops Family Field on Sunday afternoon.

“Coming out of Friday’s game, our confidence was high,” head coach Kevin Long said after the loss. “What we saw today was a fatigued team. We know Friday and Sunday games are a beast. It’s one of those things we have to overcome. Ohio played in overtime on Friday and traveled today to get here. They were more prepared and more fit. I thought one of the key factors was that we looked fatigued from the first whistle and that shouldn’t happen on our own field. It was disappointing.”

Ohio launched seven shots wide of the goal in the first 10 minutes of the match before Lindsay Langley made saves in 21st and 24th minutes, respectively.

Olivia Darrow then struck for the Bobcats at 27:36 as the Herd trailed 1-0 in the first half.

Rebekah Cook fired Marshall’s first shot on target in the 40th minute, but it was saved. Caanan Booton then fired the rebound wide as MU trailed 1-0 at halftime.

In the second half, Ohio took a 2-0 lead as the ball went into the net off a Marshall defender’s head for an own goal in the 52nd minute.

However, Marah Abu-Tayeh would bury a goal for the Herd at 57:39 on a cross from Farah Abu-Tayeh to cut the deficit in half.

Ohio took control of the match with goals scored by Sarina Dirrig and Darrow, her second, in a span of just over a minute with 25 minutes to play to take the eventual final score of 4-1.

Marshall looks to get back in the win column when it travels to Nashville to take on Lipscomb Friday Sept. 6 at 5:30 p.m. EST/4:30 p.m. CST. Ohio hosts Southern Illinois on September 8th.

