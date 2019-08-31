Ohio Whips Rams

Nathan Rourke accounted for 263 yards of offense and three touchdowns and Ohio defeated Rhode Island 41-20 in a season opener on Saturday.

Rourke, an All-MAC selection as a junior in 2018, completed 16 of 22 passes for 188 yards with two touchdowns. He carried 10 times for a team-high 75 yards and another touchdown as the Bobcats rushed for 278 yards.

After Louie Zervos gave Ohio a 27-13 lead late in the third quarter, the Bobcats held on downs deep in URI territory. De'Montre Truggle capped a short 15-yard drive with a 6-yard run, then added a 55-yard touchdown run on Ohio's next possession for a 41-13 lead. Truggle carried three times for 65 yards and Julian Ross led the Ohio running backs with 68 yards on 14 carries.

Vito Priore passed for 291 yards and two touchdowns for the Rams. He hit Aaron Parker for a 34-yard score in the third quarter and in the fourth quarter connected with Isaiah Coulter for 38 yards and the last score of the game. Parker caught nine passes for 144 yards.

